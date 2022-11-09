Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Gibsonburg is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk next month.

The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The 5K run an walk will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town Hall on N. Webster Street.

Organizers say the entry fee for the event is a new and unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items. The toys are distributed to young people from the community by the Gibsonburg Ministerial Association and Gibsonburg School District while the food items will be placed on the shelves of the Gibsonburg Food Pantry.

According to organizers, special awards will be presented to the adult male and female, and youth boy and girl with the ugliest Christmas sweaters. Ideal Bakery Donuts will also be serves at Town Hall after the event.

For those who wish to donate but don’t want to run or walk, donations of new and unwrapped toys and non perishable food items will be collected at Town Hall on the day of the event from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

For more information or to obtain an entry form, call 419-637-2634, email m.glotzbecker@gibsonburgohio.org or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.