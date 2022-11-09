Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3 million jackpot.

Lottery officials said Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh earlier this week to collect his prize, choosing the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Webb walked with $1,272,722.

According to the lottery, the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off game debuted in July with six prizes worth $3 million along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000.

This week has been record-setting when it comes to lottery jackpots. According to The Associated Press, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion jackpot on Tuesday after more than three months without anyone hitting that top prize.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
Imagination Station breaks record
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
Now, ne needs a living liver donor
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Vance wins Senate seat from Ohio; GOP pushes to break 1-party hold on Congress
FILE - This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio,...
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio
11/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski