November 9th Weather Forecast

Warm & Sunny Today & Thu, Winter-Like Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high around 70. Thursday should make it into the low to middle 70s. Rain is very likely east of Toledo on Friday with heavy rain possible in our eastern counties. Yet dry weather may continue northwest of US 24. A few flurries are possible this weekend with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. There is a chance of snow next Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Latest News

November 9th Weather Forecast
