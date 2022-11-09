Birthday Club
Republicans retain veto-proof majority in Ohio House, Senate

The results of Tuesday's midterm election will have ripple effects for years to come.
By Samantha Hendricson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republicans have maintained their veto-proof majority in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature for the next session. All 99 House seats and 17 of the 33 Senate seats were up for election Tuesday. The GOP needs 60 seats in the House and 20 in the Senate to override a governor’s veto of a bill, assuming a vote along party lines. Republicans cleared those thresholds as vote tallying continued in some races. In the current session, Republicans have 64 House seats and 25 Senate seats. The next session is expected to include debate about a state budget and possible additional restrictions on abortion in the state.

