Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday.

According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.

DCS says the lockdown was lifted around 12:21 p.m. after a sweep of the building by K-9 officers discovered that there was no weapon to be found. Students were released to their classes after the lockdown was lifted and class schedules were adjusted to fit in a lunch period.

According to DCS, there will be an increased police presence at Dundee High School for the rest of the week. Students are encouraged to avoid bringing a backpack to school for the rest of the week as staff will be screening students upon entry into the building.

DCS says the lockdown didn’t affect the elementary school, middle school or Riverside Academy.

