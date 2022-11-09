Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School

A threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the...
A threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m.(Tony Geftos)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday.

According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.

DCS says the lockdown was lifted around 12:21 p.m. after a sweep of the building by K-9 officers discovered that there was no weapon to be found. Students were released to their classes after the lockdown was lifted and class schedules were adjusted to fit in a lunch period.

According to DCS, there will be an increased police presence at Dundee High School for the rest of the week. Students are encouraged to avoid bringing a backpack to school for the rest of the week as staff will be screening students upon entry into the building.

DCS says the lockdown didn’t affect the elementary school, middle school or Riverside Academy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

Latest News

The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourne Avenue.
Two dead in Wednesday Toledo house fire
The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town...
Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk
A warm Wednesday afternoon, warmer tomorrow... and that's where it ends, with a strong cold...
11/9: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski