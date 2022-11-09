Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation

Toledo City council is considering a measure that would use federal funding to relieve some...
Toledo City council is considering a measure that would use federal funding to relieve some medical debt for applicable Toledoans.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for residents on Wednesday.

In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation that would allow the city to partner with a nonprofit organization called RIP Medical Debt to purchase debt in bundles at a discounted rate from hospitals to provide financial relief for those with medical debt. Council members approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make it happen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

Latest News

Elizabeth Walters Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman
Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results
FILE PHOTO - Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, left, speaks with...
Trump ally who leads Ohio GOP plans to step aside in January
Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, speaks to the media at her election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov....
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church.
Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold second town hall meeting