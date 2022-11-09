Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for residents on Wednesday.

In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation that would allow the city to partner with a nonprofit organization called RIP Medical Debt to purchase debt in bundles at a discounted rate from hospitals to provide financial relief for those with medical debt. Council members approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make it happen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.