Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio

FILE - This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio,...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Sept. 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. Ryan and Vance deflected accusations of being political lapdogs to their parties Monday, as they met in a heated second debate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat.

Vance, 38, a venture capitalist and newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by Donald Trump. The former Republican president had endorsed Vance in a crowded, ugly Republican primary — despite Vance having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — and then rallied for him twice, most recently on election eve.

Vance and Trump successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden, while Ryan failed to make stick his narrative that Vance’s Ivy League education and time in the San Francisco tech industry meant he was out of touch with Ohio values.

Vance’s victory was a devastating turn for Ryan, a 10-term congressman whose well-executed, well-funded campaign had buoyed his party by remaining within the margin of error of most polls since summer. That, despite Trump having twice won Ohio by 8 percentage points.

Ryan, 49, claimed to represent the “exhausted majority” of America, and sought to cast himself in the mold of moderate incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who decided to retire due to the dysfunction he has experienced in Washington.

But Portman — and a long list of prominent conservatives, including Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump Jr. — got behind Vance to bring out a GOP coalition in the one-time bellwether state that’s looking increasingly invincible.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
Imagination Station breaks record
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
Now, ne needs a living liver donor
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19

Latest News

11/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults