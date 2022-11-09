Birthday Club
Two dead in Wednesday Toledo house fire

The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourne Avenue.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Toledo on Wednesday, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourne Avenue.

TFRD says firefighters made their way into the house through a window on the first floor. Firefighters say they found one victim on the first floor and the other victim on the second floor of house.

According to TPD, arson investigators, TPD detectives and the coroner were all on the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation.

