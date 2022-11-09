Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say

Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and determine if changes need to be made.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas are investigating a death at a rice milling facility that happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday at Riceland Foods in Jonesboro.

Sally Smith, the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment and fell.

Kevin McGilton, a spokesperson for Riceland, said workers found the employee “unresponsive” and immediately called local first responders.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time, and we are working diligently with local authorities to determine the cause,” McGilton said. “We are not releasing the name of the team member to allow for proper notification of family.”

KAIT reports Jonesboro police do not suspect foul play.

Riceland President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Brancel sent his condolences to the employee’s family.

“Our employee team is an extension of our family,” Brancel said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families during this time.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

Latest News

The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church.
Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold second town hall meeting
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
A threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the...
Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda...
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe