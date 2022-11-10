11/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Temperatures have largely been riding high for a while into November, but Old Man Winter’s footsteps keep getting closer. We’ll go from the mid-70s today, to 60F Veterans Day, to highs struggling to crack the 40s this weekend. As far as what’s falling from the sky, heavy rain is possible tomorrow, mostly east of I-75 -- though due to Tropical Storm Nicole shifting slightly west, Toledo will more than likely get some much-needed rain as well. It clears out by the evening, replaced by flurries Saturday and Sunday.

