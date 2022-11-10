Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

70s today; heavy rain east for Veterans Day; much colder weekend
It's our last day of November warmth, before rain for many tomorrow and colder weather for all this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures have largely been riding high for a while into November, but Old Man Winter’s footsteps keep getting closer. We’ll go from the mid-70s today, to 60F Veterans Day, to highs struggling to crack the 40s this weekend. As far as what’s falling from the sky, heavy rain is possible tomorrow, mostly east of I-75 -- though due to Tropical Storm Nicole shifting slightly west, Toledo will more than likely get some much-needed rain as well. It clears out by the evening, replaced by flurries Saturday and Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue.
TFRD: One man and woman dead in Toledo house fire
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust...
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski

Latest News

It's our last day of November warmth, before rain for many tomorrow and colder weather for all...
11/10: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Warm Today, Rain Friday, Cold Next Week
November 10th Weather Forecast
November 10th Weather Forecast
November 10th Weather Forecast
11/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast