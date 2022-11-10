Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason.

Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.

“These field fires get out of control, and then they go into an area where there’s property, whether it be mobile property or a fixed property like a structure... then have another problem,” explained Chief Tony Parasiliti of Jerusalem Township Fire.

Pick up a leaf and let the wind take it. That’s how fast the embers from a fire can spread. Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of fires this fall that damaged structures and destroyed farmers’ crops.

“This year has just been crazy because of the dryness that we’ve had, and all the departments are getting pulled out almost daily,” said Chief Parasiliti.

Battling large fires causes ripple effects that leave more people vulnerable, not just those in the path of the flames.

Chief Parasiliti laid it out like this: “We are drawing our resources for a field fire, and it takes a lot of resources. With all the other calls coming in, there could be delayed service. Obviously, our EMS calls are our biggest priorities, and when we’re taxed out, then we have to call mutual aid to cover those areas… so it’s a domino effect.”

To protect your neighbors and community, fire officials are urging everyone to think before they burn.

“Have a plan,” said Chief Parasiliti. “Have a water source ready to be able to manage it. Have your cell phone available to be able to provide notifications. And if something gets out of control, call right away! Don’t wait. We’re not the police, we’re not going to arrest you. We just want to stop the problem before it gets out of control.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.