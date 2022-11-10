Governor Mike DeWine rolls out new employment services for Veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -State officials and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Thursday announced two new employment services for veterans and military spouses.

Veterans registered on the Ohio Means Jobs website can now complete a brief questionnaire if they’d like to receive one-on-one assistance with job searches.

In addition, military spouses are now designated with a red and blue “S’ to ensure they stand out to military-friendly employers when submitting applications. The marking is similar to veterans’ resumes that are flagged with a “V.”

“We are proud that Ohio is home to the fifth-largest veteran population in the nation, and we are always looking for ways to support our military members and their families,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By offering individualized assistance to veterans and military spouses during their job search, we are creating another way to say ‘thank you’ to our servicemen and women and continuing our commitment to making Ohio the most military-friendly state in the country.”

Veterans who indicate interest in one-on-one assistance will be contacted by an employment specialist at their local OhioMeansJobs Center. In addition, veterans and their spouses can visit their local centers for practice interviewing, employment workshops, career coaching, and help with writing resume.

“Ohio’s 700,000-plus servicemen and women served our nation honorably, and their spouses have made sacrifices as well,” said Matt Damschroder, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “These are just two additional ways we can repay them by helping connect them to meaningful civilian employment with employers who value and honor them.”

To date, more than 7,400 Ohio employers have designated themselves as military-friendly, which means they prioritize employing members of the military, veterans, and their spouses.

For more information on resources available to service members, visit the Military Members and Their Families web page.

