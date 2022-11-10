Birthday Club
Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways

Volunteer now seeking a replacement Dodge Ram 2500 to help vets this winter
This head-on crash on Airport Hwy. totaled the plow truck of Brad McClure.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window.

“It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.

Two years ago, McClure started plowing driveways of disabled veterans free of charge. At the end of the last season, McClure was up to 26 homes, with more on the list for this winter. Then, last Friday, he was in a crash. Video from McClure’s dash cam and a nearby business clearly show the other driver failing to yield and driving in the wrong lane directly at McClure’s pickup truck before striking him head-on.

McClure, 52, had minor injuries. His Dodge Ram 2500 is in no shape to carry a plow. The other driver, according to court records, was driving with a suspended license.

“Luckily, I got full coverage, but it’s only going to cover so much, especially after my high deductible,” said McClure, who is now on the lookout for a replacement, another Dodge Ram 2500 between model years 2003-2008 so his plow will properly connect to the front.

“I’m hoping there’s some kind-hearted people out there that’s willing to help me find another 2500 series Dodge that’ll fit my plow system and the electrical system,” added McClure.

If you think you can help, you can contact McClure at 419-270-5637. He is also taking reservations to plow driveways of veterans.

