Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The gun belonging to a Lucas County sheriff deputy went off inside a bathroom at Toledo municipal court last week.

Administrators say the veteran sheriff’s deputy was the only one in the restroom. According to a police report, the deputy was in the process of adjusting his uniform, due to the weight of the weapon, and he placed the weapon on the hook in the stall to adjust his pants.

When he left the stall, he grabbed the gun from the hook and the weapon discharged striking the ceiling in the restroom. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and says nobody was injured.

“Toledo Municipal Court has provided an area for the officers to use the restroom and to safely secure the weapon. Obviously, it was not used at this point, that’s something else we’re looking at,” said Chief Deputy Wes Bombrys.

The deputy is still on the job while administrators review what happened. Bombrys says proper discipline action will be taken if necessary.

