Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom

A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public...
A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public bathroom at Toledo Municipal court.(wtvg)
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The gun belonging to a Lucas County sheriff deputy went off inside a bathroom at Toledo municipal court last week.

Administrators say the veteran sheriff’s deputy was the only one in the restroom. According to a police report, the deputy was in the process of adjusting his uniform, due to the weight of the weapon, and he placed the weapon on the hook in the stall to adjust his pants.

When he left the stall, he grabbed the gun from the hook and the weapon discharged striking the ceiling in the restroom. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and says nobody was injured.

“Toledo Municipal Court has provided an area for the officers to use the restroom and to safely secure the weapon. Obviously, it was not used at this point, that’s something else we’re looking at,” said Chief Deputy Wes Bombrys.

The deputy is still on the job while administrators review what happened. Bombrys says proper discipline action will be taken if necessary.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue.
TFRD: One man and woman dead in Toledo house fire
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust...
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski

Latest News

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin,...
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
It's our last day of November warmth, before rain for many tomorrow and colder weather for all...
11/10: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA