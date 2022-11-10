Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man found guilty on all charges for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women

Donte Gilmer was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of...
Donte Gilmer was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women.

Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 10 as a jury deliberated and found him guilty for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42.

According to court records, a jury found Gilmer guilty of the following:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder
  • One count of aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of felonious assault

On the morning of Nov. 7, 2021, police found both Carlisle and Luckey dead on the south side of Toledo. One was lying in the street, and the other was behind the steering wheel of a car.

Gilmer was indicted for the murders on Jan. 27, but during his trial on Aug. 1, Gilmer had a hung jury and a new trial was set for November.

Court records say Gilmer is due back in court on Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue.
TFRD: One man and woman dead in Toledo house fire
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust...
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Veterans Day deals
Governor Mike DeWine rolls out new employment services for Veterans
A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public...
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom
On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin,...
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA