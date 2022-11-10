Man found guilty on all charges for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women.

Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 10 as a jury deliberated and found him guilty for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42.

According to court records, a jury found Gilmer guilty of the following:

Two counts of aggravated murder

One count of aggravated robbery

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

On the morning of Nov. 7, 2021, police found both Carlisle and Luckey dead on the south side of Toledo. One was lying in the street, and the other was behind the steering wheel of a car.

Gilmer was indicted for the murders on Jan. 27, but during his trial on Aug. 1, Gilmer had a hung jury and a new trial was set for November.

Court records say Gilmer is due back in court on Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.

