Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors want crumbling Moss Street home demolished

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors on Moss Street in Toledo are concerned about a burned-down house.

After witnessing the house erupt in flames, having strangers go in and out of the house, and seeing all types of cats and bats around the property, neighbors want the city to take action.

“It’s an embarrassment. When you have people coming to visit you, and the first thing they see is this eyesore house right here,” says Dale Robinson, a neighbor.

Robinson says the place has been a consistent issue for people living on the block. “Last year, last summer around July, this house caught on fire. Kids through a fire bomb up in there. And if you look around the supports, the only thing that’s holding it up is the beam around there. It’s dangerous, and it’s a dumping ground for everybody. You have rodents coming in, and out of this house it’s an eyesore,” says Robinson.

Robinson says he was told by Engage Toledo that the owners moved out of the country, and the place has been on the decline since.

“When I moved here. The house was boarded up, kids would come over there and take the boards down and go inside and vandalize the house. I’ve called Engage on them numerous occasions to complain about the property, all they do is come out clean up the property, and it’s a repeat of the same old situation,” says Robinson.

City records show the owners owe more than $16,000 in back taxes, and they’ve been fined numerous times for code violations.

After years of waiting, neighbors just want to see the place go.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

