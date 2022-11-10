Birthday Club
November 10th Weather Forecast

Warm Today, Rain Friday, Cold Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very nice and warm today. Highs will reach the middle 70s with sunshine. Highs are expected to be around 60 late morning to mid-day on Friday before temperatures drop for the afternoon. Rain is likely for most of the area with heavy rain possible for our eastern counties. A few flurries or snow showers are possible late Saturday into Saturday evening, otherwise the weekend will be calm, but cold with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Highs will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s next week. There is a chance for a light rain/snow mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.

