One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday.

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports that Erek Evans suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have opened an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

