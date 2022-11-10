Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds.

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.

The Coroner’s office says the manner of death is ruled as a homicide for Angela Baldwin and suicide for Scott Baldwin.

Angela and Scott Baldwin were pronounced dead at their home in Toledo on Nov. 9 at 12:36 p.m. after emergency services responded to a report of a house fire. The Coroner’s office is currently investigating the role that the fire may have played in either death.

According to the Coroner’s office, this case is being investigated as a murder-suicide by the Toledo Police Department.

