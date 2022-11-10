Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin,...
On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds.

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.

The Coroner’s office says the manner of death is ruled as a homicide for Angela Baldwin and suicide for Scott Baldwin.

Angela and Scott Baldwin were pronounced dead at their home in Toledo on Nov. 9 at 12:36 p.m. after emergency services responded to a report of a house fire. The Coroner’s office is currently investigating the role that the fire may have played in either death.

According to the Coroner’s office, this case is being investigated as a murder-suicide by the Toledo Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue.
TFRD: One man and woman dead in Toledo house fire
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust...
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski

Latest News

Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
It's our last day of November warmth, before rain for many tomorrow and colder weather for all...
11/10: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
The volunteer is now seeking a replacement Dodge Ram 2500 to help vets this winter.
Crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans' driveways