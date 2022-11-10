Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WWII veteran and retired doctor celebrates 100 years of life

Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
By Bernado Malone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A retired doctor and U.S. Army veteran in Indiana celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Dr. John Bender served during World War II and the Korean conflict where he was a medical officer.

In the 1950s, he moved to Evansville with his wife and began his urology practice. He worked as a doctor for over 40 years, according to WFIE.

Bender said, when he tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, he never imagined he would live to be 100 years old.

Although Bender said there is no secret formula for long life, maintaining good health is important.

“You’re not going to like hearing this, but whatever your weight was when you got out of college it should be your goal,” Bender said. “If you get over that weight, you are not going to get beyond 90.”

Bender celebrated with friends and family and said he looking to live many more years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue.
TFRD: One man and woman dead in Toledo house fire
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust...
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski

Latest News

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced a civil suit against the Washington Commanders, owner...
DC AG sues Washington Commanders
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin,...
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports