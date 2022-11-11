11/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Our generally warm start to November is coming to a screeching halt, as rain falls southeast of Toledo, staying dry northwest this Veterans Day afternoon. A cold front this evening will send lows to the freezing mark Saturday, as highs hover on either side of 40F for several days to come. Saturday itself could also usher in a slushy coating on grass, mostly south of US-6, with another rain/snow mix in the works by Tuesday evening.

