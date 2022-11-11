Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/11/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Cold this weekend with snow & rain showers
11/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder, lows in the mid 30s, wind chills in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Cold, a bit breezy, snow showers likely, mixing with rain in the afternoon, a dusting of snow accumulation possible, highs close to 40. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cold, chance of a few flurries, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
2 killed in central Toledo on 2700 block of Albion
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public...
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom

Latest News

11/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for all... with a slushy coating for southern...
11/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for all... with a slushy coating for southern...
11/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Imagine It! - Hexane Vapor - Nov. 12th, 2022