Autopsy reveals victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head in Erie and Locust St. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer on Thursday released the autopsy of one man who was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St., Wednesday.

According to the autopsy, Erek Evans, 32, died of three gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers, on Wednesday, were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, TPD located Evans in an apartment hallway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

