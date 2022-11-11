Building Better Schools: St. John’s launches student business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -St. John’s Jesuit High School is focusing on the next generation of entrepreneurs with a new campaign to build a new facility to give young men an edge in the business world.

The school is preparing to open a state-of-the-art facility that will feature flexible classrooms, and lab space.

As of now, the school has already begun offering opportunities for students with its Titan Café and it is the school’s first student-run business at St. John’s Jesuit.

Senior Emmad Ali said the café had been an amazing experience.

“The Titan café has been an amazing hands-on experience of what it’s like to own your business so I really enjoyed all the educational classes being offered here,” Ali said.

Tyler Wisniewski, a senior, said he’s learned how to navigate the difficulties of entrepreneurship.

“I’ve learned that it’s much harder to open a business and that it takes a lot of time,” he said.

Saint John’s Jesuit has launched a $15.8 million campaign to support the facility and has already raised more than $12 million. The money will also help fund stadium upgrades and a Jesuit living residence and add to scholarship and endowment funding.

St. John’s principal Mark Swentkofske said the school has a long tradition of entrepreneurship.

“A lot of our graduates have gone on into the business world, and a lot of them were entrepreneurs... and these are some of our best alumni, and they come back to contribute their time, talent, and treasure,” Swentkofske added that school leaders aim to instill entrepreneurship into their current students further.

St. John’s senior Beckham Schmidt said the café is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s really good that they are allowing us to have a step forward with entrepreneurship it will really prepare us for college and other experiences, and the internship that I’m doing is really helping me broaden my knowledge of business all the good things that go into it, so yeah,” he said.

