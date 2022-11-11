Dozens of police officers respond to reports of a shooting at Weiler Homes Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of police officers responded to Weiler Homes in east Toledo Friday morning for reports of a shooting.

Officers and a forensic team showed up to the scene and began setting up cones and marking evidence while detectives talked to neighbors to try to gather more information about the incident.

Witnesses tell 13abc they heard at least four gunshots and one woman said she woke up the the flash of a gun being shot and found a lot of yellow tape when she exited the building.

13abc can confirm that when our crews arrived on the scene, they witnessed a gentleman getting placed into the back of an ambulance and driven off with the sirens and the lights on.

13abc is currently working with Toledo Police to gather more information.

