Dundee Community Schools faces four threats in recent weeks

DUNDEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools received two threats on Nov. 11 which totals four threats DCS has faced in a little over two weeks.

On Nov. 11, DCS reported that a student had made a threat to Dundee Middle School. DCS also dealt with a separate threat that was made to Dundee High School. In both situations, the threats were deemed non-credible, meaning those who made the threats had no means of following through on their threats.

DCS says due to the speed at which administration secured the student in question and deemed the threats non-credible, neither school was placed into lockdown. Law Enforcement stayed on site for the duration of the investigation.

These two threats are the third and fourth threats that DCS has received in recent weeks.

The first threat took place on Oct. 26. According to DCS, two students were accused of making a threat towards Dundee Middle School. The threat was reported by other middle school students through a confidential reporting system. After investigating, DCS deemed the threat credible and removed the students in question and banned them from school grounds pending an investigation.

A second threat was made to Dundee High School on Nov. 9 which caused the high school to be placed on lockdown. K-9 officers did a sweep of the high school and discovered there was no weapon and lifted the lockdown soon after and the school day resumed.

“Over the next few days, parents can expect Dundee Community School staff to take some time to discuss the seriousness of these issues,” DCS Superintendent Scott Leach said in a statement. “In partnership with the schools, we are asking parents to have a similar conversation with their children.”

