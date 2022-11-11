Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dundee Community Schools faces four threats in recent weeks

Dundee Community Schools received two threats on Nov. 11 which totals four threats DCS has...
Dundee Community Schools received two threats on Nov. 11 which totals four threats DCS has faced in a little over two weeks.(Tony Geftos)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNDEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools received two threats on Nov. 11 which totals four threats DCS has faced in a little over two weeks.

On Nov. 11, DCS reported that a student had made a threat to Dundee Middle School. DCS also dealt with a separate threat that was made to Dundee High School. In both situations, the threats were deemed non-credible, meaning those who made the threats had no means of following through on their threats.

DCS says due to the speed at which administration secured the student in question and deemed the threats non-credible, neither school was placed into lockdown. Law Enforcement stayed on site for the duration of the investigation.

These two threats are the third and fourth threats that DCS has received in recent weeks.

The first threat took place on Oct. 26. According to DCS, two students were accused of making a threat towards Dundee Middle School. The threat was reported by other middle school students through a confidential reporting system. After investigating, DCS deemed the threat credible and removed the students in question and banned them from school grounds pending an investigation.

A second threat was made to Dundee High School on Nov. 9 which caused the high school to be placed on lockdown. K-9 officers did a sweep of the high school and discovered there was no weapon and lifted the lockdown soon after and the school day resumed.

“Over the next few days, parents can expect Dundee Community School staff to take some time to discuss the seriousness of these issues,” DCS Superintendent Scott Leach said in a statement. “In partnership with the schools, we are asking parents to have a similar conversation with their children.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin,...
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public...
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

YWCA Director Rachel Gardner says there is a huge increase in people who are needing support...
Leybourn murder-suicide likely domestic violence, expert says
Imagine It! - Hexane Vapor - Nov. 12th, 2022
TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire under control as the building began to...
Fire destroys house on Prospect Avenue
TPD says both victims suffered gun shot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two dead in overnight shooting on Albion Street