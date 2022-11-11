Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open.

The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”

Voting is open from now through Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. You can vote once per day and the winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

To vote for the “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” click here.

To vote for the “Best Zoo Lights,” click here.

To read the official Readers’ Choice rules, click here.

