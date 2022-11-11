Birthday Club
November 11th Weather Forecast

Winter Cold Arrives This Weekend, Light Snow Possible
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is possible east of Toledo today with a high in the low to middle 60s. The weekend through next week will be cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. An upper level wave is expected to bring a round of light snow along and east of US 24. This band of snow may lead to some light accumulations on the grass and elevated objects. Snow totals are expected to range from nothing to a half inch of slushy accumulation. Morning flurries are possible on Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny. Another storm system could bring a rain/snow mix changing to all snow late Tuesday into Tuesday night. There is a chance for light snow accumulations depending on the storm’s track. Cold weather is expected to last through the following weekend.

