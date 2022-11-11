Birthday Club
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street on Nov. 11, 2022
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street on Nov. 11, 2022(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon.

Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.

Firefighters have deemed it a defensive fire and an investigator is at the scene working to determine what sparked it. Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

