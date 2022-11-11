Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon.

Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.

Firefighters have deemed it a defensive fire and an investigator is at the scene working to determine what sparked it. Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

