Two people killed in overnight shooting in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overnight shooting in central Toledo Thursday has left two people dead. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When 13abc crews arrived on the 2700 block of Albion St., they saw EMS and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews leaving. We’re told both victims suffered gun shots and were pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, there are no suspects that police are pointing to. If you know anything that could help investigators, you’re asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

