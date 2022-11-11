Birthday Club
Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning.

A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street.

TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire under control as the building began to collapse. TFRD says the property was vacant and there were no working utilities inside the house at the time of the fire.

TFRD says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

