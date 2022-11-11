WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Nov. 11, 2022
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
- Autopsy reveals victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head in Erie and Locust St. shooting
- Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
- Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
- Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
- Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation
- Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
- Republicans retain veto-proof majority in Ohio House, Senate
- Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
- Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio
- Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
- Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball
- Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
- High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.