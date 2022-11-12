Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’

A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Matesic and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family says they are looking for a miracle in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son.

WBAY reports Arlo Lesatz spends eight hours a night hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive.

Arlo’s father Max Lesatz said his son is a happy guy who loves running around, but he is in end-stage renal failure.

According to the boy’s family, Arlo was born with chronic kidney disease. He has had 12 surgeries, multiple hospital stays, and has been receiving in-home dialysis for more than six months.

“Arlo needs a kidney. He needs a kidney to have a healthy life. He can’t be on dialysis forever,” Liz Lesatz, Ario’s mother said. “Because he’s so young we’re hoping to do a live kidney donation, meaning to have a living donor give their kidney.”

Unfortunately, Arlo’s parents said neither of them can donate.

The family said the team at Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert hospitals have joined them in looking for a person willing to help with the kidney donation.

“It would be great to be able to set Arlo onto that next path forward,” Max Lesatz said. “Someone being able to provide that gift for him would be amazing.”

Arlo’s ideal kidney donor reportedly needs to be a healthy adult with either type A or type O blood.

The family said they are hoping to find a donor sooner than later.

“This is an illness for Arlo that is not going to go away, and there will still be struggles that come with it even when he gets a kidney,” Liz Lesatz said. “It would give us peace of mind that he can have a longer, happier life and get to be a normal kid.”

More information regarding being a possible kidney donor is available here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in central Toledo on 2700 block of Albion
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public...
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA

Latest News

Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
The Swanton winery has been open for the last 7 years
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
A local woman is forging a new path, and hoping to encourage more young women to follow in her...
Feel Good Friday: Forging a New Path
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada