Biden attends U.S.-ASEAN summit to develop Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Flanked by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and International Monetary Fund...
Flanked by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, second right, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Holy at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala dinner, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(WSAW)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the 10th annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, President Biden and ASEAN leaders will further develop the U.S.-ASEAN relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to the White House.

Following this, Biden will attend the annual East Asia Summit to demonstrate the United States’ prioritization of the Indo-Pacific and the ASEAN-led regional architecture.

At both summits, Biden will reaffirm the United States’ strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, building on the historic success of the first-ever U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC earlier this year.

Biden will review the implementation of the new U.S.-ASEAN initiatives he launched with ASEAN leaders over the past years. He will also announce several new initiatives designed to support the four pillars of the ASEAN outlook: maritime, cooperation, connectivity, the UN sustainable development goals and economic cooperation.

Within the comprehensive strategic partnership, it strives to expand diplomatic architecture, support the partner with ASEAN Act and U.S. assistance in Southeast Asia.

The strategy will promote connectivity through the U.S.-ASEAN electric vehicle initiative, the U.S.-ASEAN platform for infrastructure and connectivity and the emerging defense leaders program.

Additionally, it will strive to achieve the sustainable development goals through food security and access to clean water, resilient health supply chains, ASEAN Center for Pandemic Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, ASEAN Center for Climate Change, disability rights, ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on Women, Peace and Security.

Through advancing economic cooperation, the strategy will support women entrepreneurs, investing in sustainable infrastructure, digital economy and digital trade standards and the ASEAN SME Academy 2.0.

Finally, the strategy will work to expand maritime cooperation through countering illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

