Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day

There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and...
There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children.(WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day.

There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children.

Lower the risks of pneumonia by not smoking, exercising regularly, having good hygiene and a healthy diet.

To learn more about pneumonia, visit nhlbi.gov/health.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in central Toledo on 2700 block of Albion
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
A Lucas County Sheriff Deputy is under investigation after his weapon goes off in a public...
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults

Latest News

Flanked by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and International Monetary Fund...
Biden attends U.S.-ASEAN summit to develop Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Space shuttle Challenger debris found
Space shuttle Challenger debris found
The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death