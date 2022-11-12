Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day.
There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children.
Lower the risks of pneumonia by not smoking, exercising regularly, having good hygiene and a healthy diet.
To learn more about pneumonia, visit nhlbi.gov/health.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.