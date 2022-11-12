Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day.

There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children.

Lower the risks of pneumonia by not smoking, exercising regularly, having good hygiene and a healthy diet.

To learn more about pneumonia, visit nhlbi.gov/health.

