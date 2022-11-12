Birthday Club
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns practice Monday

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field.

Cleveland’s suspended quarterback can begin practicing Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL.

He was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston.

Watson was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

He agreed to the suspension as well as a $5 million fine and counseling and treatment.

Watson returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to meetings and conditioning sessions.

Barring any changes, his first game back will be on Dec. 4 against the Texans.

