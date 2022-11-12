Local frontline heroes will help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of frontline heroes, and for the next week, we’re going to introduce you to some of them. Six honorees will be lighting the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park next Friday night.

Bob May is a Registered Nurse in the medical ICU at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he cares for critically-ill patients.

“Obviously, there are very difficult days, but there is always hope. I love helping people,” May said.

Bob took an interesting path to his career as a nurse. After working as a professional chef for more than a decade he became a paralegal in the ProMedica law department. A mentor in the department recommended he pursue a nursing degree and Bob has now been a registered nurse for nearly five years.

“A lot of times, patients we care for along with their family and friends, it’s the most difficult thing they have faced in their life, so being able to provide that sense of comfort or ease is important,” May said. “We try to take the stress away from whatever they are going through.”

Bob is also being recognized for going above and beyond outside the walls of the hospital. After a crash in front of his house earlier this year, he pulled the driver to safety from her burning car.

“I pulled the lady out of the car and we were able to get up the driveway and that’s when the car became engulfed and started exploding. It looked like the Fourth of July.”

Bob was humbled and surprised by being named a frontline hero. He was nominated by Nichole Peterman who is a nurse and educator who also works in the medical ICU.

“Bob has gone above and beyond and he’s been the team player we’re looking for,” Peterman said. “He provides exceptional care for his patients. He is an asset to this hospital and the community.”

Nichole says the world could certainly use more people like Bob May.

We will share the stories of five other frontline heroes leading up to the ProMedica Holiday Tree Lighting at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo Friday night.

