Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street

By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.

The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.

The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Call or text Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111, if you have any information.

