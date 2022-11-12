Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.

The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.

The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Call or text Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111, if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.