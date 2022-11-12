WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:

Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty

Central Catholic vs. Medina Highland

Elmwood vs. Eastwood

Liberty Center vs. Coldwater

White Pigeon at Whiteford

He’ll also have the trifecta and the cheerleaders of the week.

It’s also the state tournament weekend for volleyball in Ohio, and Perrysburg faced Magnificat in the Division I state semifinals.

