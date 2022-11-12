Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:

  • Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty
  • Central Catholic vs. Medina Highland
  • Elmwood vs. Eastwood
  • Liberty Center vs. Coldwater
  • White Pigeon at Whiteford

He’ll also have the trifecta and the cheerleaders of the week.

It’s also the state tournament weekend for volleyball in Ohio, and Perrysburg faced Magnificat in the Division I state semifinals.

Watch Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13, segment 1.

Watch Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13, segment 2.

Watch Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13, Trifecta.

