11/12: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Many of us saw our first sticking snow of the season Saturday, though it was mostly on the grass and melting about as quickly as those flakes fell. A few flurries will linger Sunday, keeping highs in the 40s and lows below freezing rolling through the next several days. Our next chance of scattered rain/snow showers will arrive Tuesday and last through the midweek, as the wind starts picking up for the second half of the week as well.

