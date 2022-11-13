City of Toledo Division of Youth Services presents “Youth Be Heard” sessions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some community members are turning to the city’s youth to help address violence in Toledo, and asking for their thoughts on how to make it a better place to live.

Toledo’s Youth Services Division is giving the city’s younger generations a place to speak up in a new, multi-part series called, “Youth Be Heard”.

“It is really all about just inviting youth to elevate their voice, get their input on how we set goals and priorities for our new youth services division,” said Toledo Youth Services Commissioner, Danielle Cisterino.

When it comes to discussion at these sessions, Cisterino says everything’s on the table, “from mental health to physical well-being to job-preparedness and education.”

19-year-old Rickie Wade says he is amazed with how in-tune most children are with their surroundings, adding, “one kid, it seemed like he’s under ten, he’s like, a perfect community is a community where we can leave our doors unlocked and walk outside and play.”

Wade also said it’s clear there is a violence problem within his age group.

“We got kids growing up too fast out here. They’re out here on their own and they’re very lost out here, and we’re misguided right now,” said Wade.

He believes he can reach the troubled youth in the Toledo community though, and that’s what he is trying to do.

“I’m struggling with you right now, I’m going through the same problems you are. I come from the same background as you. I face the same pressure to jump into the streets as you,” said Wade. “I’m here to tell you that, that is not the way and we just want to stress to these kids how important it is to step out and be something in the community.”

The next few sessions have not been scheduled yet according to Cisterino, but she says they will be mapped out intentionally across the city of Toledo so everyone has an opportunity to participate. To stay up to date on the “Youth Be Heard” schedule, click here.

