TPD finds female shot inside residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street.

Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital.

There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.

Call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111 if you have any information.

