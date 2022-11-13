TPD finds female shot inside residence
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street.
Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital.
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111 if you have any information.
