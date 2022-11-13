Birthday Club
TPD finds female shot inside residence

Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street.

There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.

Call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111 if you have any information.

