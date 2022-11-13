Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Green bean casserole seltzer is now a thing

Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.
Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.(Aura Bora)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving could be getting a little strange this year.

Green bean casserole-flavored seltzer water is now a thing.

Aura Bora is introducing the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company said the seltzer has a “sweet, earthy and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean.”

Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s “secret menu” newsletter feature.

Other flavors that could be included with Thanksgiving include honey pumpkin and chai cranberry.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
TPD finds female shot inside residence
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
2 killed in central Toledo on 2700 block of Albion
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
A memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn.,...
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022