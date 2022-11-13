Birthday Club
November 13th Weather Forecast

Rain & Snow Mid Week, Much Colder Next Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A flurry is possible early today. More sunshine will arrive for the afternoon with a high in the upper 30s. A hard freeze is likely tonight with a low in the middle 20s. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40. A rain/snow mix Tuesday afternoon is likely. The mix will likely change over to snow Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Accumulations should be minimal with light precipitation and temperatures above freezing most of the night. Light snow or flurries are possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. A strong cold front brings a colder shot of air Friday through the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s. The overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper teens both Saturday and Sunday mornings with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

