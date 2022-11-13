Pillar Fitness hosts grand re-opening party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pillar Fitness and River Raisin CrossFit owner Taylor Raszka invites everyone to showcase the Monroe, Michigan facility on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Along with the showcase, Raszka will be giving away $500 in cash, everyone who shows up will be entered into the drawing.

Pillar Fitness Monroe is home to Pillar Hockey Academy and Athletic Performance, and a new fitness studio.

There will be a free CrossFit class at 9 a.m. for those 16 years of age and older, which will be at an introductory level and take place in a nonjudgmental environment.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will many free activities, including: a DJ, games, prizes, hockey demos and autograph signings, athlete assessments, chair massages, refreshments and body composition scans and analysis.

Pillar Fitness is located at 2121 N. Monroe St., in the mall of Monroe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.