Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Pillar Fitness hosts grand re-opening party

Pillar Fitness Monroe is home to Pillar Hockey Academy and Athletic Performance, and a new...
Pillar Fitness Monroe is home to Pillar Hockey Academy and Athletic Performance, and a new fitness studio.(Pexels)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pillar Fitness and River Raisin CrossFit owner Taylor Raszka invites everyone to showcase the Monroe, Michigan facility on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Along with the showcase, Raszka will be giving away $500 in cash, everyone who shows up will be entered into the drawing.

Pillar Fitness Monroe is home to Pillar Hockey Academy and Athletic Performance, and a new fitness studio.

There will be a free CrossFit class at 9 a.m. for those 16 years of age and older, which will be at an introductory level and take place in a nonjudgmental environment.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will many free activities, including: a DJ, games, prizes, hockey demos and autograph signings, athlete assessments, chair massages, refreshments and body composition scans and analysis.

Pillar Fitness is located at 2121 N. Monroe St., in the mall of Monroe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
TPD finds female shot inside residence
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
2 killed in central Toledo on 2700 block of Albion
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
Toledo Police investigating two separate shootings
Toledo Police investigating two separate shootings
Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital.
TPD finds female shot inside residence