TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire.

According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door.

Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was extensive fire damage in the attic, so firefighters cut a hole in the roof trying to diminish the fire.

The homeowner got out safely and there were no injuries to the homeowner or the firefighters on scene.

The fire is now contained and investigators determined that it happened because the homeowner had a fire going in the fireplace the night before, didn’t extinguish it completely which then resulted in the fire moving up in the walls and into the attic, where it caused extensive fire damage.

The Red Cross has not been called to the scene.

