11/13: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Flurries tapering off overnight with partial clearing and lows in the mid-20s, so a hard freeze will occur. MONDAY: Feeling a bit warmer with mostly sunny skies and calm winds, but highs will only be in the low 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix arrives during the morning and becomes heavier by midday. Highs in the low to mid 40s Tuesday, with the mix changing to all snow from west to east later in the day. EXTENDED: Light snow continues Tuesday night into Wednesday, and slushy accumulations of up to 1″ will be possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs in the upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday, and Thursday we’ll have a few peaks of sun in between flurries. It’ll also get breezy Thursday and stay that way through next weekend. Cold for next weekend with highs in the low 30s Friday through Sunday, overnight lows down into the teens.

