11/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After the first shock to the system this weekend -- with slushy Saturday snow for many -- temperatures have nearly flatlined in the 30s with only a few breaks of sun expected later today. Another rain/snow mix will be ushered in late tomorrow, just in time for the Battle of I-75. Little to no accumulation is expected in Toledo, with up to 1″ through late Wednesday north of the state line. Once that system clears, highs and lows will feel more like January, staying below freezing for at least 3 days in a row.

