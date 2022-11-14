Birthday Club
11/14: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast

A rain and snow mix on the way with a slushy coating possible.
11/14: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low 30s. A few flurries will be possible near Lake Erie overnight. TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix likely, with most of it falling later in the day. With highs in the low 40s, much of the area will see plain rain into Tuesday night, so the Battle of I-75 will be wet. EXTENDED: With lows in the low 30s on Tuesday night, rain will changeover to light snow and continue into Wednesday, when highs will be in the upper 30s. A slushy coating of snow will be possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. A few flurries possible Thursday with highs in the mid-30s and breezy conditions. Partly sunny, cold, and blustery Friday with highs only in the upper 20s. Lows Friday night will be down in the teens. Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday but it’ll be cold and windy with highs each day in the upper 20s, lows both nights again in the teens. Lots of sunshine for next Monday with highs in the mid-30s.

