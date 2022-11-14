47th annual Holidays at the Manor returns next month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 47th annual Holidays at the Manor is returning to Wildwood Preserve Metropark next month.

Holidays at the Manor returns from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 with free tours of more than 30 holiday displays created by volunteers. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Manor House is located at 5100 W. Central Ave.

According to Metroparks Toledo, the restrictions that have been implemented the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic have been removed. In 2020, photos and videos provided virtual tours of the decorations. In 2021, in person tours returned with reservations in order to limit the number of people in the house at a time. This year, tours will be returning to an open house style on a first come first served basis.

Metroparks Toledo says for over 45 years, community volunteers have decorated to 30,000-square-foot mansion for the holiday season, and no two years have looked alike.

“Everything is new, every year, but what hasn’t changed in more than four decades is the primary purpose of Holidays at the Manor House: It is a holiday season thank-you to the community for its support of Metroparks,” said Dave Zenk, executive director of Metroparks Toledo. “The event started as a way to show gratitude for the passage of a levy in the 1970s that allowed the park district to acquire the land that is now Wildwood, and has become a Toledo area tradition.”

Also returning this year is:

The s’mores tent where visitors can make their own s’mores over an open fire

Carriage rides pulled by the team of Molly and Sally, the mules from the Canal Experience at Providence Metropark Tickets for rides are available here



According to Metroparks Toledo, the Wildwood Manor placed second to Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion in Memphis in a 2019 USA Today Best Holiday Historic Home Tour contest. The house is once again one of the 20 finalists in the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award. You can vote for the 2022 Best Holiday Historic Home Tour contest by clicking here.

